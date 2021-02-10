Flower shops prepare for Valentine’s Day amid rollercoaster year

Flower shops are preparing for their version of the Super Bowl as the United States celebrates love Sunday.

Jennifer Strickland owns The Floral Boutique off Woodland Boulevard. She said it’s been a roller coaster year.

While weddings and funeral sales were down, quarantine and isolation lead to a new type of customer.

"When we all lost touch with one another -- people started sending flowers again on a regular basis so our everyday business actually was elevated even to surpass a business that we had weddings and funerals mixed in together," she said.

Strickland says ordering imported goods like flowers was a challenge, it was all about preparing and strategizing to ensure customers got their bouquets on time.

"So we still see everyday vases that we normally can get without a problem are on backorder and we don’t start seeing them again until they can catch up like our clear glass wear," she said.

Preparations she hopes will pay off on Sunday.

"We’re poised we’re ready orders are coming in just like expected so that’s gonna be a fantastic holiday it’s gonna be a really heavy Friday and Saturday for us," she said.

