Florida woman's sentencing in killing of terminally ill husband stirs 'right to die' debate

A Florida woman is expected to be sentenced in the deadly 2023 shooting of her terminally ill husband in his hospital bed at AdventHealth Daytona Beach. Some have argued for leniency for Ellen Gilland, saying it was an assisted-suicide pact into which she entered with her husband.

'She did this out of love and compassion for her husband'

What we know:

Ellen Gilland, 78, is facing sentencing for shooting and killing her terminally ill husband in his hospital bed at AdventHealth Daytona Beach in January 2023.

Court documents indicate the couple had agreed to a murder-suicide plan, but Gilland did not follow through on taking her own life. Instead, she ended up in a standoff with police before being taken into custody.

She later pleaded no contest to charges of assisting self-murder/manslaughter, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Gilland’s sentencing will result in a lengthy prison term, a reduced sentence, or potential leniency due to her age and circumstances. Additionally, it is unknown if this case will influence future discussions on end-of-life laws in Florida.

The backstory:

Gilland's husband was suffering from a terminal illness, and according to court records, the couple had agreed on a tragic plan for him to die by her hand. Florida law does not allow medically assisted suicide, meaning her actions were legally classified as a crime despite her claim that she acted out of love and compassion. Her case has sparked a broader debate about end-of-life choices and whether Florida should reconsider its stance on medically assisted dying.

What they're saying:

Tony Ray, CEO of Florida End of Life Options, expressed sympathy for Gilland.

"She did this out of love and compassion for her husband."

He argues that the lack of legal assisted-death options in Florida forces individuals into desperate situations.

Criminal defense attorney Mark O’Mara, who is not involved in this case, weighed in on the legal implications.

"Florida says you help somebody else commit even their own murder-suicide, then you can be held liable for it, and that is what is happening with this case." He added, "The way it was accomplished is, I think, one of the reasons why she is facing criminal charges."

Supporters of Florida End of Life Options plan to rally outside the courtroom during Gilland’s sentencing, with Ray saying, "Our group will be in force to give a polite and calm support for Mrs. Gilland."

Big picture view:

Gilland’s case highlights the ongoing debate over assisted dying laws in Florida. Some see her actions as an act of love, but others argue that allowing assisted suicide could have significant legal and ethical ramifications. Advocates for end-of-life options hope this case will prompt lawmakers to reconsider current legislation.

What's next:

Judge Kathryn Weston of the 7th Circuit Court is expected to sentence Gilland on Friday, Feb. 28.

