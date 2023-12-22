Florida woman's drunken dash from state trooper after high-speed chase, caught on camera

A 21-year-old Florida woman was arrested after she took Florida Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase near I-75 in Lee County.

On Dec. 21, troopers saw a BMW being driven recklessly, traveling more than 145 mph on northbound Interstate in Fort Myers. The driver reportedly left the interstate at SR 82 and continued attempting to evade officers.

The BMW reached speeds of 120 mph near Colonial Boulevard, according to troopers.

Dash cam footage shows the chase and the moments leading up to its ending. One officer conducted a PIT maneuver that caused the back bumper of the car to go flying.

Both cars came to a stop facing each other – but the chase wasn't over just yet.

The video shows the driver, who was later identified as Cecilia Elise Hoffman, opening the driver's side of the car before taking a run for it.

The passenger in the car with Hoffman can be seen with his hands up as he gets out of the car, surrendering to troopers.

Hoffman was placed under arrest for DUI, Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement, Resisting without Violence and Reckless Driving, and booked into the Lee County Jail.