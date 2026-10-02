Florida woman charged with DUI after deputies say she struck, killed horse and drove away

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The Brief A Brevard County woman is accused of driving under the influence after hitting and killing a horse. Deputies say she drove home without reporting the crash and later refused sobriety and breath tests. She faces DUI-related charges as the investigation continues.



A Brevard County woman was arrested on DUI-related charges after deputies say she struck and killed a horse with her vehicle before driving home without reporting the crash.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as Anne Cross, who was charged with DUI, refusal to submit to testing and DUI with property damage.

Witness reports crash

The backstory:

According to the sheriff's office, a witness called 911 after seeing a vehicle strike a horse on Lake Washington Road in Melbourne and leave the scene.

Deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol responded and found the horse dead. FHP investigated the crash while Brevard County deputies launched a DUI investigation.

Investigators later located the damaged vehicle and Cross at her home, where deputies said she appeared to have facial injuries.

Deputies question driver's account

According to investigators, Cross told deputies she was driving home from shopping when "something" landed on the hood of her car and believed it may have been a deer.

Deputies said the vehicle had extensive front-end damage, including a crushed hood and heavily damaged windshield.

Investigators also said Cross showed signs of impairment, including glassy eyes and slurred speech.

Refused sobriety and breath tests

The sheriff's office said Cross refused to perform field sobriety exercises and declined to provide a breath sample.

A Brevard County woman was arrested on DUI-related charges after deputies say she struck and killed a horse with her vehicle before driving home without reporting the crash.

Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, deputies arrested her and transported her to the Brevard County Jail.

Sheriff warns against impaired driving

What they're saying:

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the case underscores the dangers of impaired driving.

"There's no excuse for drinking and driving," Ivey said in a statement. "Your life isn't the only one you're putting at risk."

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.