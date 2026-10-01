Orange County deputies seek suspect after 19-year-old woman shot, killed in apartment complex

The Brief Deputies are searching for the person who fatally shot a 19-year-old woman in Orange County. Investigators say they have not found any evidence the victim or the home was targeted. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office.



Orange County deputies are asking for the public's help as they investigate the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman near Americana Boulevard and South Orange Blossom Trail.

Detectives searching for answers

What we know:

Deputies responded just before 1 a.m. to an apartment unit on Ole Heritage Drive, where they found 19-year-old Shoumana Toutoute suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Nearly 24 hours after the shooting, investigators said they are still looking for a breakthrough.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has not identified a suspect or released details about who may have fired the shots.

Detectives also say nothing uncovered so far indicates that Toutoute or anyone inside the home was intentionally targeted, leaving investigators trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Public asked to help

What we don't know:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators immediately.

Authorities say even small pieces of information could help identify the person responsible and move the homicide investigation forward.