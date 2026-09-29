Worker killed, another critically injured in separate Seminole County construction accidents

The Brief One worker was killed and another critically injured in two Seminole County construction accidents. The fatal incident involved a cement pump truck; the second worker fell about 30 feet from a roof. Both investigations remain ongoing.



One construction worker was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in two separate construction accidents about a mile apart in Seminole County, authorities said.

Worker dies in cement pump truck incident

What we know:

The deadly accident happened at a construction site on Chantel Lane near Hickman Drive.

Authorities said a worker died in an incident involving a cement pump truck. Investigators with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, the medical examiner and crime scene personnel responded to the scene.

Another worker falls about 30 feet from roof

About a mile away, Sanford police responded to a second construction accident on Enterprise Way.

Investigators said a worker lost his balance while working on a roof and fell about 30 feet.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigations ongoing

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what led to the accident, and the investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the deceased worker was not immediately released.

Authorities are continuing to investigate both incidents.