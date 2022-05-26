Florida woman charged after 4 dogs found dead inside car

article

A Florida woman has been charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty after authorities said that four dogs in her care died after being left inside a vehicle.

Tesia White, 25, of Gainesville, was arrested on Thursday afternoon in New Smyrna Beach. Responding officers were told that the car was running with the air conditioning on and the windows up, while she ate lunch at a restaurant.

Investigators concluded that the deceased dogs – a four-year-old Goldendoodle, two approximately 12-week-old Goldendoodle puppies, and a two-year-old Boxer – had been left unattended inside the vehicle that was parked on Canal Street and took white into custody.

White allegedly checked on the dogs once during her meal, according to officers, but she found them all dead when she finished her lunch approximately one hour later.

Advertisement

White was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail with a $10,000 bond.