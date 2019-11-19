Florida woman arrested for DUI after crashed vehicle at Publix with a child inside, report says

article

A Florida woman was arrested for DUI after she crashed her vehicle at a Publix with a child inside.

In an arrest report, the Altamonte Springs Police Department said that one of their officers had ended their shift at Publix on Sunday. While walking through the parking lot, he noticed a vehicle backing out of a parking space near the Publix Liquor entrance. The vehicle then hit a parked car and continued to pull out of the space.

They said that the vehicle was beginning to pull away from the scene when the officer tapped on the driver side glass and confronted the driver, who was later identified as 46-year-old Kristina Thompson. He informed Thompson that she was just involved in a crash. She said that she knew that and that there was no damage. She then attempted to leave the scene again but was instructed by the officer to tell Publix management or leave a note on the car.

When she exited the vehicle, police said that Thompson began to stumble and almost fell to the ground. The officer called 911, as he believed she was intoxicated. The officer could smell alcohol impurities from her vehicle and a child was seated in the front passenger seat.

The child in the front seat reportedly told the officer that Thompson had approximately five to six glasses of wine that day. Thompson told the officer she only had one or two glasses.

After a series of field sobriety exercises were completed, police said that an officer deemed Thompson to be under the influence. A breathalyzer showed her blood alcohol content was at 0.200 and 0.203. She was charged with Driving While Under the Influence and Child Neglect.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.