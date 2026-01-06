Florida woman accused of unlawful sexual activity with 16-year-old boy: 'A betrayal of trust'

The Brief A Florida woman is accused of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. The Polk County Sheriff's office said Marie Ibarra, 43, is a family acquaintance of the teen boy's family. When detectives spoke with the woman, she did not admit to the sexual abuse, deputies said.



A Wauchula woman is accused of having sex with a minor after the mother of a teen boy discovered videos of her 16-year-old son with the woman, deputies say.

Marie Ibarra, 43, is accused of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff's office arrested Marie Ibarra, 43, who is now facing charges related to unlawful sexual activity with a minor, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation began in December when the teen's mom saw videos on her son's phone of Ibarra performing sexual acts on her son, deputies said. The mom recognized Ibarra and said the incident took place in her son's bedroom.

"This is a complete betrayal of trust," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a released statement. "This woman was a family acquaintance who chose to exploit a child she knew. She knew better, and she did it anyway. Now she’s going to face the consequences."

In its investigation, detectives with the sheriff's office found multiple videos in which Ibarra's face is clearly visible. The earliest video was taken on Dec. 4 at 11:34 p.m., deputies said. The boy, 16, later confirmed with deputies that he was the person in the video with Ibarra and that he and Ibarra had sex.

When detectives contacted Ibarra, she did not admit to sexual abuse and refused to discuss the matter further, the sheriff's office said.