Florida daughter accused of stabbing her mother to death inside Brevard County home, deputies say

Watch FOX 35 Live

A Barefoot Bay woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother to death during a physical altercation, according to Brevard County deputies.

Kelly Tinsley, 49, was arrested for causing the death of her mother, 69-year-old Cheryl Meurer on Monday night at a home on Sea Gull Drive.

Deputies arrived at the home Tuesday morning around 5:15 a.m. in response to a report of an "injured woman."

Inside the home, they found Meurer who was dead and had been stabbed several times, deputies said.

Tinsley and her mother reportedly had a physical altercation that ended with Meurer being stabbed to death.

A judge issued a warrant for Tinsley's arrest charging her with manslaughter reclassified with the use of a weapon.

She is being held at the Brevard County Jail on no bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline.