Florida universities focus on American students amidst Trump's immigration crackdown

Florida colleges and universities are facing significant changes in their international student recruitment policies due to new state legislation and broader uncertainties surrounding student visas.

These changes are expected to have a considerable impact on international student enrollment and the overall landscape of the state's higher education system.

Florida college crackdown

Local perspective:

One of the local institutions, Valencia College, says it's because of the new immigration policies in the United States. Valencia leaders say the change comes after the broader national trend of student visas being revoked, which affects international students.

International students currently make up just 2.5% of Valencia's student body, paying out-of-state tuition rates nearly four times higher than Florida residents.

The college says it will still accept anyone, but right now they're not actively recruiting foreign students.

A similar stance is being taken at Seminole State College. Seminole State leaders say they "do not have an active recruitment plan for international students but will support students in the population when presented."

Student visas revoked

Big picture view:

The U.S. hosts more than 1 million international students.

Under President Donald Trump's immigration policies, more than 1,700 students nationwide have had their visas revoked. The same thing happening at a growing number of colleges across the country is also happening on a local level at the University of Central Florida (UCF), University of Florida (UF), Florida State University (FSU) and Florida International University (FIU).

On Wednesday, the U.S. State Department announced it was restarting the suspended process for foreigners applying for student visas. However, all applicants will now be required to unlock their social media accounts for government review.

