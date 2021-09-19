Florida trooper passes away from COVID-19 complications, officials say

article

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced on Sunday that Florida trooper Brian Pingry has passed away.

"It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of one of our own – Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Pingry," FHP Acting Director Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson said. "Trooper Pingry was a highly regarded member of the Florida Highway Patrol for more than seven years and will be truly missed by the entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family."

He added, "We send our deepest condolences to the Pingry family — please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

MORE NEWS: With Gabby Petito still missing, search resumes in Florida for Brian Laundrie

Trooper Pingry was said to be a member of the 129th FHP basic recruit class and served over seven years with the agency in Troop F — Fort Myers. He was a field training officer as well, training and mentoring new troopers.

Officials confirmed that Pingry passed away from complications caused by COVID-19.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.