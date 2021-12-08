Florida teen who needs his medication missing, deputies say

article

The Florida teen has been found, law enforcement confirmed.

[ORIGINAL STORY]

A Florida teen who needs his medication is missing, deputies said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Gabriel Velez is missing and endangered.

They said that he was discovered missing on Dec. 7, 2021, around 7 a.m. from his home on 65th Pl. in Ocala.

"Gabriel has medical conditions that require medication, which he has not taken and does not have with him," deputies said. "Due to the fact that he left his medication and other indicators of self-harm, his family and law enforcement are concerned for his safety."

Those with any information on Gabriel's whereabouts are asked to call 911.

