Florida teen shot by homeowner during home invasion, police say

A 16-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot by a homeowner during a home invasion, according to police.

The incident happened Thursday shortly after 6 a.m. at the West Cardinal Pines subdivision, officials said in a news release.

Officers say the occupants of the home were not hurt. Police believe the teen may be linked to an earlier call where a young man reportedly attempted to break into another home in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Chris Villafane of the Mascotte Police Department at 352-557-8893.