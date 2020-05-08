Florida State Forest campgrounds reopening with social distancing guidelines

article

Florida officials announced Friday morning they will reopening most state-operated campgrounds, campsites and recreation areas.

Starting May 8, campsite reservations must be made online at FloridaStateForests.ReserveAmerica.com or by calling 877-879-3859. Day-use passes are not required.

Restrooms will be remain closed except at open campgrounds.

Officials continue to ask the public to continue following CDC guidelines.

"This will allow our Florida Forest Service first responders to remain focused on protecting life, property and natural resources during the peak of Florida’s year-round wildfire season," they said.

For a complete list of open and closed areas, visit FDACS.gov/FLStateForests.

“The public health of Floridians and our Florida Forest Service personnel is of utmost importance during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. “Our Florida State Forest recreation areas are some of Florida’s greatest natural treasures, but in an abundance of caution, we are taking a cautious, measured approach to re-opening these areas while continuing to follow CDC guidelines.”

A full list of Florida State Forest facilities that are opening back up can be found on the state website, or below: