Florida Sheriff's Office K-9's gifted with bulletproof vests

article

Some Florida K-9's are showing off their new bulletproof vests thanks to a kind-hearted donor!

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office posted photos on Twitter of the gifts given to their K-9 unit.

"Our K9's got vests!" the Sheriff's Office wrote. "Thanks to an anonymous donor, each K9's now has a personalized ballistic vest."

K-9's Rous and Ruger graciously posed to show off the new vests, designed to give them an extra layer of protection while on duty. Each vest also came personalized with the name of the dog printed on the outside.

RELATED: 9-year-old boy starts GoFundMe, raises nearly $80K to buy bulletproof vests for police dogs

"That was very nice of the person to do that," one Twitter user commented. "Canines need to be protected too with the crazy world we live in."