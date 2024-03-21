Florida K9s go head-to-head in online March Madness tournament: How to cast your vote

It's that time of year again, Florida! You can vote for your favorite K9 in the Florida Sheriffs Association's annual March Madness tournament.

K9s from 30 of Florida's law enforcement agencies are competing to become the "Top Dog" in the Sunshine State. Voting for the first round opened Thursday and closes on Sunday at 5 p.m.

"These K9s serve many different essential roles that can include finding a missing loved one, helping to chase down a criminal, or even being a critical level of comfort for students at a local school. We love our K9s and they are all AWESOME!" the Florida Sheriffs Association said on Facebook.

