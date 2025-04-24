Florida Senate’s Democratic leader quits party: 'The Democratic Party in Florida is dead'

The Brief Florida Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo left the Democratic Party, calling it "dead" and registering with no party affiliation. His surprise move follows Democratic losses and rising GOP dominance across the state. Party leaders reacted sharply, with some calling it a tantrum and others acknowledging internal challenges.



Florida Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo announced he was leaving the Democratic Party and registering with no party affiliation, declaring on the Senate floor that "the Democratic Party in Florida is dead."

‘The Democratic Party in Florida is dead’

What we know:

Florida Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo has announced he is leaving the Democratic Party and switching his registration to no party affiliation.

The decision came during a speech on the Senate floor, where Pizzo declared, "The Democratic Party in Florida is dead." A prominent voice in the Senate and a potential contender for the 2026 gubernatorial race, Pizzo cited growing frustration with partisanship and a desire to act more independently.

What we don't know:

Pizzo's next political move remains uncertain — while he is rumored to be eyeing a gubernatorial run, he has not formally announced a campaign. It’s also unclear how his departure will affect Democratic strategy in South Florida or whether others may follow suit. Additionally, questions remain about how Pizzo’s decision might impact his effectiveness in a legislature dominated by Republicans.

The backstory:

Pizzo, a former prosecutor representing parts of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, built a reputation as an articulate legislator and sharp critic of dysfunction in both parties.

Though previously committed to reforming the Democratic Party from within, his departure follows a period of steady losses for Florida Democrats, who’ve seen their voter registration edge erased, and GOP influence expand statewide. Recent high-profile exits from the party, including state Reps. Susan Valdés and Hillary Cassel, have signaled ongoing fractures.

Big picture view:

Florida, once seen as a pivotal swing state, has trended solidly red in recent election cycles. The Republican Party now boasts a voter registration advantage of more than 1.2 million. Once-reliable Democratic areas like Miami-Dade have tilted rightward, challenging the party's traditional strongholds. Pizzo’s defection is symbolic of a broader identity crisis within the Florida Democratic Party, now grappling with internal divisions and waning influence.

What they're saying:

"I think stripping myself of the title of a party designation allows me to run free and clear, clean and transparent, and help many, many more," said Jason Pizzo.

"Constituents are craving practical leaders, not political hacks," he added.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried responded sharply.

"Jason’s failure to build support within our party for a gubernatorial run has led to this final embarrassing temper tantrum… The Florida Democratic Party is more united without him."

Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones offered a more measured take: "I wouldn’t say we are dead. I will say that the Democrats have a lot of work to do. And I won’t sit here and sugarcoat that at all."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: