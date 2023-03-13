Florida scheduled to execute man in 1989 murders of Flagler County couple

article

The State of Florida is scheduled to execute a man convicted of murdering a couple in 1989 in Flagler County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for Louis B. Gaskin, who was found guilty of first-degree murder – and sentenced to death on both counts – in the 1989 murders of Robert Sturmfels and Georgette Sturmfels. A jury recommended in an 8-4 vote that he be sentenced to death, according to state documents.

According to DeSantis' letter, the Florida Department of Corrections has scheduled Gaskin's execution for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at the Florida State Prison.

It will mark the second execution in Florida in 2023, following a three-year hiatus. Donald Dillbeck was executed on Feb. 23, 2023 marking the state's 100th execution since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. Before that, the last person executed in Florida was Gary R. Bowles on Aug. 22, 2019.

Featured article

Featured article

Featured article

Since his conviction, Gaskin has filed several appeals, which have been dismissed or denied, according to state records.