Expand / Collapse search

Florida scheduled to execute man in 1989 murders of Flagler County couple

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Photo credit: Florida Department of Corrections

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The State of Florida is scheduled to execute a man convicted of murdering a couple in 1989 in Flagler County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for Louis B. Gaskin, who was found guilty of first-degree murder – and sentenced to death on both counts – in the 1989 murders of Robert Sturmfels and Georgette Sturmfels. A jury recommended in an 8-4 vote that he be sentenced to death, according to state documents.

According to DeSantis' letter, the Florida Department of Corrections has scheduled Gaskin's execution for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at the Florida State Prison.

It will mark the second execution in Florida in 2023, following a three-year hiatus. Donald Dillbeck was executed on Feb. 23, 2023 marking the state's 100th execution since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. Before that, the last person executed in Florida was Gary R. Bowles on Aug. 22, 2019.

Featured

Inside Florida death row: What is prison life like for death row inmates?
article

Inside Florida death row: What is prison life like for death row inmates?

Many people who are sentenced to death row spend decades awaiting their execution. Under death row, inmates live a lifestyle a bit different than your average prisoner. Here's a looking inside the life of a Florida death row inmate.

Featured

What are the rules regarding a death row inmates last meal?
article

What are the rules regarding a death row inmates last meal?

 

Featured

Florida death row: Here are the women awaiting execution at Florida State Prison
article

Florida death row: Here are the women awaiting execution at Florida State Prison

Nearly 300 people – 295 – have been sentenced to death and executed in Florida since the first in 1924, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. Of those, two have been women.

Since his conviction, Gaskin has filed several appeals, which have been dismissed or denied, according to state records.