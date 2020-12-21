Florida reports over 8K new COVID-19 cases as 2nd vaccine is approved

article

Florida reported 8,401 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday, and an additional 97 death attributed to the disease, according to statistics released by the Department of Health.

That brings the state’s total to nearly 1.2 million cases and almost 21,000 deaths. There were 5,235 people hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 5,100 the day before.

Florida has a population of nearly 22 million people. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the state will not enforce a mask mandate, nor restrict capacity at bars and restaurants.

The state is expected to receive over 360,000 doses of the new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week.

In total, 173 hospitals in over 40 counties in Florida are getting ready to receive the new vaccine, including Orlando Health, AdventHealth, Halifax Health, and UF Health. This time around, more hospitals will be getting the vaccine because this one doesn’t require ultra-cold storage.

AdventHealth received the Pfizer vaccine last week and began vaccinating frontline healthcare workers.