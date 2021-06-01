Florida reports nearly 13K new weekly COVID cases; 288 new resident deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 12,940 new cases of COVID-19 over the last week, including 5,937 since Friday. The numbers come after a three-day hiatus in reporting over the holiday weekend

According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now at 2,326,755.

Total resident deaths now stand at 36,869, which represents an increase of 288 since May 25, while a total of 740 non-Floridians have died in the state.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Tuesday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 1,884.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 143,001 and 1,309 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 46,245 and 527 deaths. Volusia County closely mirrors Osceola with the third-highest total cases at 44,897 but with more deaths at 844. While Brevard County has the fourth-highest total cases at 42,963 cases, the county has recorded more deaths than Osceola or Volusia counties at 905.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Statewide, 10,344,328 had been vaccinated through Sunday. Meanwhile, 7,511,845 people had completed two-dose vaccination series and 811,056 people had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.