Florida reports 2 measles cases in Orange County: Symptoms, how it spreads

The Brief Florida health officials reported two measles cases in Orange County as of May 16, including a child under 4 and an adult ages 25 to 29. State data shows 152 confirmed measles cases in Florida this year, with most reported in Collier County. Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can cause serious complications, especially in young children and people with weakened immune systems.



The Florida Department of Health is reporting two measles cases in Orange County as of May 16.

According to state health data, one case involves a child younger than 4 years old, while the other involves an adult between the ages of 25 and 29. Health officials said both cases were acquired in Florida.

Big picture view:

The first measles case reported in Central Florida this year was identified in Osceola County in March.

This Electron Micrograph Reveals Both A Paramyxovirus Measles Virus, And Virions Of The Polyomavirus, Simian Virus Sv40 Smaller Circles. The Envelope Of The Measles Virus Has Broken, Exposing The Nucleocapsid Filaments. Interest In Sv40 Has Increased Expand

152 confirmed measles reports in Florida in 2026

As of May 16, 152 measles reports were confirmed in Florida, with over 100 of those reported in Collier County.

Alachua: 2

Broward: 5

Collier: 107

Duval: 6

Escambia: 5

Hillborough: 3

Lee: 3

Manatee: 3

Miami-Dade: 1

Orange: 2

Osceola: 1

Palm Beach: 2

Pasco: 3

Pinellas: 6

St. Johns: 3

This illustration provided a 3D graphic representation of a spherical-shaped, measles virus particle, that was studded with glycoprotein tubercles. Those tubercular studs colorized maroon, are known as H-proteins (hemagglutinin), while those colorize Expand

What is measles?

Dig deeper:

Measles, also known as Rubeola, is known to be highly contagious and can lead to serious complications, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. The disease – which affects the respiratory system – can be especially dangerous for babies and young children.

How does measles spread?

The disease spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes or through contaminated air or surfaces.

Measles can only spread from person to person. Animals are not affected, the CDC says.

The CDC says the best way to protect against measles is with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Here are various resources the CDC provides on measles.

Spot the symptoms

What are signs of measles to look out for? Experts say symptoms can usually begin about seven to 14 days after infection.

Symptoms can appear as:

High fever – possibly at 104 degrees or more

Cough

Runny nose

Red, water eyes

A measles rash – flat red spots appearing on the face at the hairline. The spots will spread down the neck to the arms, legs and feet, the CDC says.

The measles virus, paramyxoviridae from the Morbillivirus family, transmission microscopy view. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Who's at risk?

According to the CDC, measles can be serious in all age groups. However, the CDC said people likely to suffer from measles complications include: children younger than five years old, adults older than 20, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

"Nearly 1 to 3 of every 1,000 children who become infected with measles will die from respiratory and neurologic complications," the CDC says.