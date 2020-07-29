Florida remains in forecast cone of what could become Tropical Storm Isaias

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is issuing tropical storm advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, a disturbance about 385 miles east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

As of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, the area of showers and storms was moving west-northwest at 23 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected, and the system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Isaias by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. This would be the 9th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

On the forecast track, the center will move near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight, over Hispaniola on Thursday, reaching the southeastern Bahamas on Friday.

Florida remains within the cone of uncertainty.

The storm will produce heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for these areas, including the Dominican Republic and the north coast of Haiti.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the southeastern Bahamas.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began June 1, has since May 16 produced seven tropical storms and one hurricane. Hurricane Hanna on Saturday became the first hurricane to make landfall in Texas in July since 2008.

