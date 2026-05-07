Florida puppy survives near-deadly rattlesnake attack in Brevard County

The Brief A puppy survived a severe, life-threatening rattlesnake bite in Melbourne. Her nose nearly doubled in size from the bite, and vets weren’t sure she’d pull through. The pup made a miraculous recovery thanks to lifesaving veterinary care.



A two-month-old Dachshund is lucky to be alive after a terrifying encounter with a rattlesnake in her own backyard.

Keeley, a tiny puppy weighing only eight pounds, was playing outside when the snake struck, biting her directly below her eyes. Emergency vets saved her life.

A puppy survived a severe, life-threatening rattlesnake bite in Melbourne.

What we know:

The confrontation happened in an instant, leaving the young dachshund in critical condition.

When Keeley arrived at the Animal Specialty & Emergency Center of Brevard, the situation was grim.

"She got so swollen especially right here but it affected her whole face, so sad to see," said Dr. Marissa Rutt, an emergency veterinarian at the center.

The venom moved rapidly through Keeley’s small frame. By the time she reached the hospital, she was no longer responsive.

"She was very affected by the time she got here to the hospital," Dr. Rutt noted. "She was not even mentally aware. She was not up and walking. She was not acting like a puppy at all."

A puppy survived a severe, life-threatening rattlesnake bite in Melbourne.

Quick veterinary action

With the venom spreading through Keeley’s 8-pound body, the medical team had to move with extreme urgency. The primary goal was to neutralize the toxin before it caused permanent organ damage or death.

"We are delivering anti-venom as many vials as she needs and as quickly as we physically can," Dr. Rutt explained during the heat of the treatment.

After two days of around-the-clock intensive care, the puppy made a miraculous recovery. The swelling subsided, and her personality finally returned.

"She did really well," said Dr. Rutt. "She ended up bouncing back, and we saw her little puppy self, her happy little puppy side and she went home."

A puppy survived a severe, life-threatening rattlesnake bite in Melbourne.

How to protect your pet

While Keeley’s story has a happy ending, Dr. Rutt warns that she is seeing an increase in bite patients as temperatures rise and snakes become more active across Central Florida.

Veterinarians urge pet owners to stay vigilant, as venom can be deadly regardless of a dog's breed, age, or size. To keep your pets safe, follow these guidelines:

Supervise Backyard Time: Don't leave pets unattended, especially near wooded areas.

Use a Leash: Keep your dog on a leash during walks to prevent them from poking their nose into tall grass or brush.

Clear the Brush: Keep your yard clear of heavy bushes and debris where snakes like to hide.

Identify the Threat: If your pet is bitten, try to take a photo of the snake from a safe distance. This helps vets determine if the bite was venomous and what treatment is required.

Plan Ahead: Locate your nearest 24-hour animal emergency hospital before a crisis happens. Knowing exactly where to go can save precious minutes during an emergency.