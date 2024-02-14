Florida Presidential Preference Primary: Deadlines for voter registration, vote-by-mail ballot requests

If you want to register to vote in time for Florida's Presidential Preference Primary Election, you must do so before Tuesday, February 20, at 5 p.m.

The registration deadline for an upcoming election in Florida is set 29 days prior to the election date. This year, Florida's Presidential Preference Primary is on Tuesday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting is being held on March 9-16 (or as early as March 4, depending on your county). The primary is a closed one, meaning only Democrats can vote for candidates affiliated with their party. It's the same with Republicans. Those without party affiliation cannot vote for candidates with a political party. Updating your registration record is permissible at any time.

Another important date to remember regarding Florida's Presidential Preference Primary is the vote-by-mail ballot deadline, which is Thursday, March 7. Florida's laws have changed in recent years regarding vote-by-mail, and you can read more about that process below.

Because Florida observes a closed primary election system, any changes in party affiliation for a primary election must be completed by the registration deadline corresponding to that specific election. If the deadline has passed, submitting an online application remains an option and will be processed for consideration in future elections.

Who is eligible to vote in Florida

In order to be eligible to vote in Florida, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States of America

Be a legal resident of Florida

Be a legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered

Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote

Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored

Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored

How to register to vote in Florida

You can determine if you are registered to vote on the Florida Department of State website. Just enter your first name, last name, and birthdate into the database. If you are registered to vote, it will tell you your voter identification number, date of registration, party affiliation, voter status, and the county you are registered in. If you are not registered to vote, no record of your voter registration will be presented.

Below are three ways you can choose to register to vote:

Online – You can register at RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov. The application must be submitted by Feb. 20 by midnight. You will need your Florida driver's license or ID card issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles and the last four digits of your social security number.

In-person – If you register in person, you must get to an office before it closes.

By mail – If you're registering by mail, the envelope must be postmarked by Feb. 20.

If you need further assistance regarding registering to vote or your voter registration, please call the Voter Assistance Hotline at 1-866-308-6739. It operates between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

How to request Florida vote-by-mail ballot

If you are unable or prefer not to vote early or at the polls on Election Day, you may request a vote-by-mail ballot. The vote-by-mail packet will include instructions on how to mark your ballot, sign the voter’s certificate, and return your ballot.

Vote-by-mail requests in Florida now expire after each federal general election cycle. Therefore, all vote-by-mail requests expired on Dec. 31, 2022. To continue to receive vote-by-mail ballots, you must submit a new vote-by-mail request each general election cycle. See below to submit a new request.

A vote-by-mail ballot can be requested to be sent to you anytime. Alternatively, an immediate family member or legal guardian can request a vote-by-mail ballot on your behalf. You or your designee may request a vote-by-mail ballot for all elections until the conclusion of the calendar year following the subsequent regularly scheduled general election, encompassing those not yet scheduled at the time of the initial request. It is crucial that officials receive your request for a vote-by-mail ballot no later than 5 p.m., twelve days before the scheduled election. Florida's Presidential Preference Primary Election is on March 19, so the deadline for vote-by-mail requests is March 7.

For your vote to count, it must be signed and received no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day – postmarks do not count. If you do not want to mail back your completed ballot, you can drop it off at our office anytime or during early voting hours at any early voting location.

As a voter requesting a vote-by-mail ballot, you must provide your:

Name

Address

Date of birth

Signature (written requests only)

If an immediate family member or legal guardian is requesting a vote-by-mail ballot for you, that person must provide the above information about the voter as well as the following:

Requester's name

Requester's address

Requester's driver's license number (if available)

Requester's relationship to voter

Requester's signature (written requests only)

Contact your local Supervisor of Elections to request a vote-by-mail ballot.