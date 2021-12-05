Police: Family located of boy found in Mount Dora

article

Law enforcement has confirmed that the boy's family was located.

[ORIGINAL STORY]

Police in Mount Dora say they need help locating the family of a boy they found.

The Mount Dora Police Department posted about the child on Sunday morning, stating that he was found off U.S. 441 near Goodwill.

They said that he is about 9-years-old, around 4'6" tall, and weighs between 80 to 85 pounds. He is said to have hazel eyes and sandy blonde hair.

Law enforcement needs help finding the child's family. If you have any information in regard to him, call 352-735-7130.

