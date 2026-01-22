Florida couple sues IVF clinic after wrong embryo implanted, lawsuit says

A Florida couple is suing an IVF clinic and a physician, alleging a doctor implanted the wrong embryo during fertility treatment, resulting in the mother giving birth to a baby who is not genetically theirs.

The lawsuit names the Fertility Center of Orlando in Longwood and Dr. Milton McNichol.

What they're saying:

Attorneys for the couple are seeking an emergency injunction requiring the clinic to preserve records, notify potentially affected patients and begin immediate genetic testing.

According to the filing, the couple became concerned after their daughter, born in December, appeared to be a different ethnicity than the parents.

Genetic testing later confirmed the child was not biologically related to them. Legal experts said under Florida law, the child’s legal parents are typically the genetic mother and father, not the woman who gave birth.

Attorneys not connected to the case described the situation as a major breakdown in IVF safeguards. Fertility specialists said reputable clinics maintain detailed protocols with multiple safety checks to prevent embryo mix-ups.

Experts described the case as having the potential to be emotionally devastating, noting the strong bond formed between the birth mother and the child. IVF treatments can cost up to $30,000 per procedure, adding financial strain to the emotional toll, medical experts said.

The Fertility Center of Orlando did not respond to requests for comment. Lawyers for the couple said they plan to hold a news conference Friday to release additional details.