Statewide alert issued for missing Orange County teen girl

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an Orange County teenager who was reported missing Thursday.

Bailey Standfield, 14, was last seen in the area of Applegate Drive in Ocoee, authorities said. She was last seen wearing a jacket with grey, pink, and purple horizontal stripes, dark-colored leggings, and fuzzy grey Crocs.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or dial 911.