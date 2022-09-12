Expand / Collapse search

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 1-month-old from Delray Beach, may be with 26-year-old woman

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Florida law enforcement officials have issued a statewide alert for a missing baby from Palm Beach County who may be with 26-year-old Jasmine Dejesus.

No photo was provided of the child, 1-month-old Kain Waters, when the Florida Department of Law Enforcement released the alert, but the child is described as a white-Hispanic boy who weighs 6 pounds.. He was last seen in the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach, Florida.

Officials did not describe the relationship between Kain and Jasmine. She is described as a white-Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'3 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black top and gray pants.

Authorities said if you see her, "do not approach." The events leading up to the child's disappearance are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800 or dial 911.