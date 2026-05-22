Florida missing child alert issued for 12-year-old girl last seen in Cocoa

The Brief Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Alyvia Glenn. Alyvia, 12, was last seen near the 1000 block of Grove Avenue in Cocoa, according to officials. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or to contact the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620.



A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen in Cocoa.

What we know:

Alyvia Glenn was last seen near the 1000 block of Grove Avenue, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement notice.

Alyvia Glenn, 12, was last seen near the 1000 block of Grove Avenue in Cocoa. (Credit: FDLE)

She has black hair and brown eyes. Alyvia is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

According to officials, she was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, tan pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Alyvia's location is asked to call 911 or contact the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620.