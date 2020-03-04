Florida Missing Child Alert canceled after 15-year-old girl found safe

article

UPDATE:

Triniti Smith has been found safe.

EARLIER STORY:

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Triniti Smith.

Smith was last seen in the area of the 1200 block of Harrison Ave. in Panama City on March 3.

Smith is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans and tie-dye croc shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Panama City police at 850-872-3112 or 911.