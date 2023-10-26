Expand / Collapse search

Florida man with brain injury disappears in Marion County, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Marion County
FOX 35 Orlando
Matthew Davis (Photo via Marion County Sheriff's Office)

DUNNELLON, Fla. - Deputies said a Florida man has been reported missing after vanishing Wednesday afternoon in Marion County.

Matthew Tyler Davis, 29, was last seen leaving his residence around 2 p.m. on SW Lombardy Lane in Dunnellon. 

Officials said they received information that he may have been in the Crystal River area around 5 p.m.  Prior to leaving his residence, Davis allegedly made statements that "caused law enforcement to be concerned for his safety," the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

He left his home in a gray 2012 Toyota Highlander with a Florida license plate KUGX06, officials said. 

Davis reportedly has a brain injury following multiple brain injuries.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, you're urged to call 911. 