Florida man with brain injury disappears in Marion County, deputies say
DUNNELLON, Fla. - Deputies said a Florida man has been reported missing after vanishing Wednesday afternoon in Marion County.
Matthew Tyler Davis, 29, was last seen leaving his residence around 2 p.m. on SW Lombardy Lane in Dunnellon.
Officials said they received information that he may have been in the Crystal River area around 5 p.m. Prior to leaving his residence, Davis allegedly made statements that "caused law enforcement to be concerned for his safety," the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
He left his home in a gray 2012 Toyota Highlander with a Florida license plate KUGX06, officials said.
Davis reportedly has a brain injury following multiple brain injuries.
If you see him or know of his whereabouts, you're urged to call 911.