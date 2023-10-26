Florida man with brain injury disappears in Marion County, deputies say

article

Deputies said a Florida man has been reported missing after vanishing Wednesday afternoon in Marion County.

Matthew Tyler Davis, 29, was last seen leaving his residence around 2 p.m. on SW Lombardy Lane in Dunnellon.

Officials said they received information that he may have been in the Crystal River area around 5 p.m. Prior to leaving his residence, Davis allegedly made statements that "caused law enforcement to be concerned for his safety," the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

He left his home in a gray 2012 Toyota Highlander with a Florida license plate KUGX06, officials said.

Davis reportedly has a brain injury following multiple brain injuries.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, you're urged to call 911.