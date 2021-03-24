Florida man wins $15 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station

article

A Florida man is $15 million richer after picking up a winning scratch-off ticket during a routine stop at a gas station.

Richard Morgan, 57, of Homosassa, claimed a $15 million top prize from the new BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game. He bought the winning ticket at the Jiffy located at 6241 West Cardinal Street.

Morgan chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13,200,000.

The retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

