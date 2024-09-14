Florida man filmed 300 to 400 upskirt videos of women, children: Deputies

A Lake County man and now former Circle K employee is in custody after deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office said he exposed himself while she was using the self-checkout at a Circle K.

Deputies initially responded to the location in the 2400 block of Sand Mine Road on August 31 just after 10 a.m. after a woman said she felt a poke on her lower back while using the self-checkout. She looked behind her and said a man, later identified as 23-year-old Christopher Kilpatrick, was walking away and believed he attempted to take pictures up her skirt, according to deputies.

It was revealed that Kilpatrick exposed himself and assaulted the victim, according to deputies. Additional security video from that day revealed Kilpatrick committed similar acts to other women, according to deputies.

Officials said they later found upskirt videos of between 300 to 400 women, including juveniles, after conducting a search at Kilpatrick's home.

Kilpatrick faces charges of exposure of sexual organs and simple battery.

Investigators said Circle K has been fully cooperative in the investigation and has provided security video of Kilpatrick during his shifts.

PCSO is asking anyone they believe to be victimized by Kilpatrick to call 863-298-6200.