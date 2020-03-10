Florida man dies after car falls on him during repair

article

A Florida man died over the weekend after a car he was working on fell on him, authorities said.

Eduardo Valle, 64, was found pinned beneath a silver Hyundai outside a Deltona home Saturday afternoon, according to a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Valle had been repairing a neighbor’s vehicle, investigators said. The car’s owner and her sister told deputies they left home just before noon. When they returned nearly three hours later, they found Valle trapped under the vehicle and called 911.

MORE NEWS: Passenger posts video of 'mostly empty' flight to Orlando amid coronavirus

Rescue workers responded to the home, and Valle was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle slipped off two jacks that had been used to lift the vehicle, according to the release.