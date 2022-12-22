Florida man charged with murder after wife shot, killed in Altamonte Springs home

The husband of a woman shot and killed in Altamonte Springs has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder Thursday, police said.

According to an arrest report, Brandi Jiles, 35, was found dead in the hallway of the couple's home, and her husband 36-year-old Jonathon Jiles was found hiding in a closet.

Police said Brandi Jiles was conscious and alert when they arrived on the scene shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers located a gun on a table and took Jonathan Jiles into custody since he is a convicted felon, in "constructive possession of a firearm," an arrest affidavit states.

Jiles is in custody at the Seminole County Jail.

Police said this is still an active investigation.

No other details have been released.