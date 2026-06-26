FHP: Florida man drove 90 mph in 30 mph zone before deadly crash

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The Brief De’Shawn Vonkei Williams caused a fatal head-on crash in Ocala after driving over 90 mph in a 30 mph zone, killing a passenger in the other vehicle. Williams faces two felonies, vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving with serious bodily harm. He also faces four misdemeanor reckless driving charges. Williams bonded out of jail for $35,000. His next court date is scheduled for July 28 at 9 a.m.



A Florida man has been arrested in connection to an April 2026 crash in Marion County that killed a woman in Ocala, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

De'Shawn Vonkei Williams, 18, was arrested and booked into jail on several counts, including vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving. He's accused of causing the crash that killed a 47-year-old woman.

FHP: Man drove 90 mph through a 30 mph zone prior to crash

The backstory:

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on April 19 at the intersection of Hemlock and Pine roads in Ocala, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said Williams was behind the wheel of a 2021 Infinity Q50 and allegedly speeding – driving 90 mph in a 30 mph zone – and entered the intersection, where he slammed into the side of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, which had a man and a woman inside.

The force of the crash caused Wiliams' vehicle to hit a utility pole and a metal fence before it came to a stop. He was not seriously hurt, FHP said. A 21-year-old man was also in the vehicle with him, FHP said. He was not seriously hurt.

The driver of the Elantra, a 38-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle after the crash, where he landed in someone's yard, FHP said. He was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

A 47-year-old woman, who was also in the Elantra, died at the scene, FHP said.

The charges

What's next:

Williams was arrested on Wednesday:

1 count of vehicular manslaughter

Six counts of reckless driving

He was given a $35,000 bond. He has since posted bond and been released from the Marion County Jail.

His next court date is scheduled for July 28, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.