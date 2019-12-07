Florida man arrested after dog 'Thor' found emaciated

"If this is how you treat your dog in Brevard County, this is how we treat you!"

A Brevard County man is behind bars after deputies found his dog malnourished.

Ronald Peacock was arrested on a charge of animal cruelty and one count of resisting arrest without violence for attempting to flee from the deputy at the time of his arrest.

Deputies say the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services responded to Peacock's Cocoa home and found his dog 'Thor' extremely emaciated. Peacock reportedly told deputies he could not afford the medication or food to take care of Thor.

He was issued a citation and told to get Thor to a veterinarian within 48 hours. They say he failed to do so.

Peacock was arrested.

"As a result of the investigative findings, Thor was seized from the property and transported to animal services where he was examined by our own veterinarian staff who determined that he was suffering from extreme malnutrition due to neglect," the sheriff's office said.

"For the life of me I just don’t understand how someone could be so cruel as to allow an innocent creature to suffer, especially when there are so many different organizations out there that would help feed and nurse this little guy back to health!! Well at least he is now safe and sound in our Animal Care Center under the care of our incredible Veterinarians and staff!!"

Peacock is being held in the Brevard County Jail on $2,500 bond.

"I hate to sound like a broken record but once again let me be very clear...if you harm an animal in Brevard County, I am personally going to walk your butt into our jail and slam the door shut in your face!!"