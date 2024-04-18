Florida man accused of threatening to beat up family member once his prosthetic leg arrived

article

A Florida man was arrested after threatening to beat up one of his family members after the arrival of his prosthetic leg during an argument involving money, deputies said.

A woman in Marion County, Florida, called 911 after her nephew, 26-year-old Algenis Vladimir Diaz, began becoming aggressive with her and other family members in the home.

On this particular Sunday, Diaz told his aunt he felt that she should be taking care of him due to him recently becoming an amputee, an arrest affidavit shows.

The two began arguing when he started screaming, stating that he was "going to ram his car into hers and blow it up," deputies said.

Another family member decided to step in to help mediate the argument and all three stepped outside.

A second argument ensued where Diaz began clenching his fist as though he was going to strike the other family member, according to deputies.

When deputies spoke with Diaz, he said that he did threaten one of his family members and did so because "he is from New York and he is allowed to do that there."

Diaz also told deputies he would "beat the [expletive] out of the victim" once he gets his prosthetic leg, arrest records show.

Diaz was taken to the Marion County Jail on one count of misdeameanor simple assault.