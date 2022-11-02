A Titusville man was arrested after he crashed into several cars across Brevard County during a high-speed chase while driving a stolen car Tuesday.

Police said they attempted to stop 36-year-old Robert Lee Ramon Strachan of Titusville along the A. Max Memorial Bridge Parkway at 12:06 p.m. in response to a reported stolen 2021 white Chevy Silverado.

Strachan allegedly fled from police driving "recklessly in wrong lanes and forcing other motorists off the road," police said. Strachan hit a 2014 Honda CRV near the intersection of South Street and Cheney Highway, left the scene, and "intentionally" struck a Titusville Police Department SUV, police said.

Strachan then left the crash scene southbound out of Titusville city limits into unincorporated Brevard County, Cocoa, Merritt Island, and back into Cocoa.

He then crashed into another Honda CRV which was "forced into a collision with a 2016 white Nissan Altima" near the intersection of S.R. 520 and Riveredge Boulevard in Cocoa.

Police said they were able to stop Strachan just past the crash on S.R. 520.

He was booked into the Brevard County Jail on charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, four counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding after a crash, four counts of leaving the scene of a crash with damage, driving without a valid driver's license, resisting officers without arrest, resisting officers with violence aggravated assault.