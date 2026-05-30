Florida man accused of driving 105 mph with 5-year-old child in car

The Brief Deputies say a Deltona man was driving 105 mph in a 45 mph zone near a school bus. A 5-year-old child was riding in the back seat without a booster seat, authorities said. The driver was arrested on child neglect, reckless driving and speeding charges.



A Volusia County man was arrested after deputies said he drove more than 100 mph through traffic with a 5-year-old child in his vehicle and near a school bus carrying children.

Daniel Alphonse was taken into custody after deputies accused him of driving 105 mph in a 45 mph zone on Howland Boulevard in Deltona.

The backstory:

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, witnesses reported seeing Alphonse weaving through traffic and passing vehicles at high speeds near a school bus loaded with children.

Deputies said the child riding in the vehicle was seated in the back seat and was not in a booster seat, as required for a child of that age.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Authorities said Alphonse was stopped after deputies observed the alleged speeding and reckless driving. Body camera video captured deputies speaking with the child, who told them he was 5 years old.

Under Florida's "super speeder" law, drivers accused of traveling 50 mph or more above the posted speed limit can face arrest and criminal penalties.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Alphonse was charged with child neglect, reckless driving and speeding, according to authorities.

The child was not injured.

The case has been referred to the Florida Department of Children and Families for review. Alphonse was being held on a $6,000 bond.