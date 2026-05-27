Tracy Ocasio search: 17 years later, high-tech teams hit Lake Apopka waters to look for missing Ocoee woman

The Brief The last person seen with Tracy Ocasio on May 27, 2009, was James Hataway. While he is currently serving a life sentence for an unrelated attack on a Seminole County woman, he has long been the only suspect in Tracy’s disappearance. Ocoee Police have partnered with Sunshine State Sonar to scour specific sections of Lake Apopka using underwater drones and infrared cameras. Authorities say that the case remains active. A $5,000 reward is still standing for any information that leads investigators to Tracy.



It has been 17 years since Tracy Ocasio walked out of a MetroWest bar and vanished into the night. For her family, it has been nearly two decades of silence, courtroom battles, and a search that never truly ends.



However, the Ocoee Police Department said this is not a cold case. And now a new high-tech partnership is taking the active investigation into Central Florida's waters, searching for the answers that have eluded detectives.

Search in Lake Apopka

Local perspective:

Detectives are working with Michael Sullivan, the founder of Sunshine State Sonar.

This volunteer team has recovered 20 people from cold cases since 2021.

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Ocoee Police handed them specific locations around Lake Apopka, and the team went straight to work, using high-tech underwater drones and specialized infrared camera systems.

"It's kind of a dangerous one," Sullivan said. "Obviously, we are in Lake Apopka and everybody in the area knows the alligator situation out there. So you definitely got to tread lightly."

Beyond the wildlife, the visibility is also a challenge.

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Sullivan said they had to scan just 12 inches at a time, looking for anything that might have been hidden for nearly two decades.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 35, the Ocoee Police Department said:

"The Ocoee Police Department continues to actively investigate this case and remains committed to seeking answers for Tracy’s family and loved ones. Our officers dedicate significant time and effort to this investigation. We do not consider this a cold case. This remains an active investigation because of the continued work being conducted by our detectives and law enforcement partners in pursuit of new leads and potential breakthroughs. Our thoughts remain with Tracy’s family, and we are hopeful that continued investigative efforts and community cooperation will help bring additional information forward."

How to help

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to Tracy Ocasio’s disappearance is encouraged to contact the Ocoee Police Department Criminal Investigations Division 407-905-3161.