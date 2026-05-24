2 'street racers' going 100 in 50 mph zone arrested: FHP

The Brief Two Florida men were arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol after being caught street racing at speeds exceeding 100 mph in a 50-mph zone along SE Maricamp Road in Marion County. Troopers observed Lionnel Manning Jr., 22, and Gary Krank, 40, accelerating parallel to each other during heavy traffic hours before pulling them over roughly one mile down the road, an arrest report said. Both drivers were charged with reckless driving and racing on highways, with state troopers noting that a crash at those extreme speeds could have easily resulted in serious injury or death.



Two Florida men were caught allegedly racing along a Marion County street at 50 miles per hour above the posted speed limit, state troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) noted that if the vehicles had crashed, it likely would have resulted in serious bodily injury or death to the drivers or innocent bystanders.

What we know:

An FHP trooper observed two men – Lionnel Manning Jr., 22, driving a gray/black Dodge Charger, and Gary Krank, 40, driving a blue Subaru – speeding through an intersection on SE Maricamp Road and Pine Road at around 6:10 p.m. on May 11.

When the light turned green, both vehicles accelerated through the intersection and increased in speed, the trooper said. The Subaru was pulling away from the Dodge at 75 miles per hour, the arrest report said.

Another trooper activated his radar, showing both drivers were traveling at over 100 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone, FHP said. The cars were parallel with each other, accelerating, in what the trooper called "a fashion consistent with street racing," the arrest report said. Troopers noted the "race" occurred during busy traffic hours.

‘Racing’ continued for one mile

The drivers were pulled over at a traffic stop on SE Maricamp Road and Midway Road – about a mile from the intersection the drivers first sped off from, troopers said.

Manning was arrested on several charges, including reckless driving, dangerous excessive speed and racing. He also had an expired vehicle registration, the report said. Manning was released on bond on May 12.

When Krank was pulled over, he indicated he didn't know he was speeding and said he was just "getting on it," the arrest report said. Krank was arrested for reckless driving, racing and excessive speed over 50MPH. He was released on bond on May 13.