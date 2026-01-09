Florida man accused of chasing person with knife in Cocoa Beach 7-Eleven

The Brief A Titusville man is accused of holding up a knife during an argument and chasing a person in a Cocoa Beach gas station. Joshua Hunt, 48, is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Cocoa Beach Police said Hunt is in violation of his probation.



What we know:

Joshua Hunt, 48, is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony violation of probation after officials said he held up a knife and followed a 7-Eleven employee in a Cocoa Beach convenience store.

Investigators with the Cocoa Beach Police Department said on Jan. 6, around 10 p.m., Hunt entered the gas station where a man he was court ordered to have no contact with worked. Hunt held up a knife hung around his neck and pointed the knife at him as he chased him throughout the store, the employee told investigators.

Hunt followed the store employee behind the front counter as another employee called 911, an arrest affidavit said.

Previous court documents show Hunt had previously stolen a motorcycle from the employee in June. Hunt was arrested for the motorcycle theft and was sentenced to probation. He was court ordered to not have contact with the 7-Eleven employee.

Hunt has an active Brevard County warrant for Violation of Probation.

On Jan. 8, around 1:30 p.m., police found Hunt in Cocoa Beach, where he was taken into custody without incident.

He's currently being held in the Brevard County Jail without bond, Cocoa Beach Police said.