Florida lawmakers still negotiating budget as session deadline approaches

The Brief Florida House and Senate leaders have not yet begun formal negotiations on the state budget with the legislative session nearing its end. The House proposes a $113.58 billion plan, while the Senate supports a roughly $115 billion budget. Lawmakers must reach a deal soon or consider extending the session to finalize the spending plan.



With just over a week remaining in Florida’s scheduled legislative session, House and Senate leaders have not yet begun formal negotiations on a final state budget.

Lawmakers face increasing pressure to reach an agreement before the session is set to end March 13.

What we know:

The Florida House and Senate have proposed different spending plans and have yet to agree on the overall size of the state budget. The House has proposed a $113.58 billion budget, while the Senate plan totals about $115 billion.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Lawmakers must complete negotiations soon if they want to finish the budget during the regular 60-day session. State law requires a 72-hour "cooling off" period between the release of a finalized budget and a vote, meaning an agreement would likely need to be reached by Tuesday to meet the March 13 deadline.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether lawmakers will finish the budget before the end of the regular session. Legislative leaders have not decided whether they might extend the session or return later in a special session to finalize spending.

House Speaker Daniel Perez said no decision has been made about extending the legislative calendar if an agreement cannot be reached in time.

What they're saying:

House Budget Chairman Lawrence McClure said discussions with Senate counterparts are continuing as leaders work toward formal negotiations.

"I’m going to be doing it from Plant City with my kids," McClure told the House on Thursday. "We’ll keep talking next week. We hope to get close."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Perez said the two chambers remain divided over how much the state should spend overall.

"The House believes we should spend less money. The Senate believes we should spend more money," Perez said. "I am concerned with the future of the state of Florida."

Big picture view:

Beyond the total price tag, lawmakers must decide how to divide funding across major parts of the state budget, including education, transportation and environmental programs. The disagreement over those priorities has slowed negotiations and could determine whether the Legislature finishes its work on time.