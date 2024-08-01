Florida law enforcement agencies speak out against recreational marijuana

The Florida Police Chiefs Association and Florida Sheriff’s Association have both come out against Amendment 3.

That’s the push to legalize recreational adult-use marijuana.

Central Florida Sheriffs who talked with FOX 35 News said they don’t support the amendment either.

"Legalizing recreational marijuana in the state of Florida would be the single greatest mistake that the state of Florida could ever make," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey told FOX 35.

"Everybody thinks that it's just a fun time, but nobody ever thinks of the repercussions," said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

"It's us, the poor citizens, that are going to pay a huge price," said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina told FOX 35 in a statement that deadly drugs like fentanyl and heroin are his priority, but he’s still worried about the mental health impacts of marijuana use in teens and the risk of serious car accidents.

He isn’t the only one we heard that from.

"Here's the truth," said Sheriff Woods. "It'll end up targeting the youth."

Data released this week by the US Department of Health says the percentage of teens reporting current marijuana use fell 19% over the past decade, even as more states legalized recreational marijuana.

The CDC has reported similar findings, but plenty of kids are still using the drug.

"As a sheriff, my job is to protect people. My job is to keep them safe," said Sheriff Woods.

Law enforcement officials are also worried about people driving under the influence. That one’s tough to argue – more people smoking weed means more people driving high, and study after study shows an increase in rates of traffic injuries and fatalities.

So then it just comes down to this argument from the National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws: "Last I checked, Florida calls itself the Free State."

That’s what NORML’s Deputy Director Pual Armentano told FOX 35.

"This isn't about free choice, in my opinion," argued Sheriff Chitwood, saying it’s about safety.

Central Florida attorney John Morgan has been loudly supporting and funding Amendment 3.

"Marijuana laws in the United States of America have been the most unjust, unfair, most draconian laws ever," Morgan told FOX 35.

Sheriff Chitwood took aim at him specifically.

"We hear the big the big John Morgan one," he said. "That is an absolute lie. I've been a cop for 36 years. I've never seen anybody go to state or federal prison for having a joint on them."

Florida does have some of the harshest laws in the nation when it comes to weed.

"Unfortunately, law enforcement simply are honest brokers on this issue," said Armentano.

Possession of 20 grams or less is punishable by up to a year in jail in Florida. An ounce counts as a third-degree felony. That’s the lowest threshold in the United States.

"There are more arrests for low-level marijuana possession annually in the state of Florida than any other state in this country," Armentano added.

Amendment 3 is on the November ballot. It needs a supermajority to pass.