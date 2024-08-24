Florida's hurricane season sales tax holiday begins

Saturday was the first day to shop tax-free for all your hurricane-readiness supplies. Managers at ACE Hardware in Daytona Beach said they were hearing the demand from their customers.

"We watch what we need ordered, so as we see, we're getting in more feedback from customers saying we want these items more, so we're going to bring up more and more items," said store owner Hans Shah.

From August 24 through September 6, the state has suspended sales tax on a host of products people need to get ready for the summer's possible storms. Shoppers like Corine Hall know it's time to get ready. "Be prepared, be alert, and be safe!"

The state started the hurricane season tax holiday in 2014. Shopper Nancy Abate said she was all set for any hurricanes that could head our way, this year. "We are ready to go with sandbags, stocking up on extra items, lots of water, really just making sure... tarps, tarps are big."

This will be your chance to stock up on hurricane supplies, tax-free. That includes things like flashlights, tarps, and batteries. Generators are also among the tax-free items, as long as they're under $3,000.

Whether you plan to stay or evacuate when the storm hits, FEMA suggests everyone have flashlights, a battery-powered radio, 2 weeks supply of any medicines you need, cash, a first aid kit, and a week's worth of food and water on hand.

"We are entering the peak weeks of hurricane season. They are upon us," said Kevin Guthrie, Executive Director, Florida Division of Emergency Management, "as tropical cyclones may develop over the next four, six, even eight weeks, I want to remind everybody to stay vigilant and stay prepared."