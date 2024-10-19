Florida 'Hope Bus' makes stop in Volusia County this weekend.

Florida's Hope Bus is making a stop today and Sunday in Volusia County to help those affected by Hurricane Milton, according to county authorities.

The Hope Bus, part of the Activate Hope initiative, will be in the parking lot of the John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, located at 411 S. Keech St. Daytona Beach, until 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2024, and again from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2024. The Hope Bus will be offering food, water and other essential supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Milton.

Hope Navigators will also be onsite to provide assistance to individuals and families in need. Activate Hope helps Floridians recover and rebuild after natural disasters, officials say.

Today is also the deadline for Volusia County residents receiving SNAP who lost food due to Hurricane Milton to apply for food replacement. Applications can be submitted online at www.myflfamilies.com/milton, Officials say this is a separate initiative from the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP), which has not yet been released.

