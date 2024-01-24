Lake Mary man killed after car runs off road into shrubs, troopers say

A 44-year-old man is dead following a crash in a residential area of Seminole County Wednesday morning, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Greenway Boulevard at Grassy Point Drive in Lake Mary.

The Lake Mary man was traveling eastbound on Greenway Boulevard in a Mercedes Benz when, for unknown reasons, the car ran off the road into nearby shrubs, troopers said in a news release.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.