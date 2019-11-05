Florida high court set to clarify voting rights for felons

article

The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether felons can be kept from voting if they haven't paid fines, fees and restitution.

Lawyers for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials, as well as those arguing on behalf of felons seeking their voting rights, will appear before the court on Wednesday.

Voters last year approved a constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to most felons who have completed their sentences.

But the Republican-controlled Legislature passed a bill requiring that all financial obligations related to their sentences be paid before rights could be restored. DeSantis signed the bill.

Advocates for felons sued the state saying the law implementing the amendment was equivalent to a poll tax.

DeSantis asked the Supreme Court to clarify the amendment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.